We're pleased to announce that Skull Candy have jumped on board again as the sponsor for our Sweet Pic competition. If you've been out having some adventures and want to submit a photo for the Sweet Pic competition gallery and have a chance to score yourself a pair of these sweet Hesh Headphones then fire your photos through to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with Skull Candy Sweet Pic in the heading field.

Closing date for Skull Candy Sweet Pic entries in the Spring issue of Cumec Magazine is the 2nd of September, closing Date for the Summer Issue is the 10th of January 2014.

All entries received for the Skull Candy Sweet Pic competition may be published in Cumec Magazine, online at www.cumecmagazine.com and via our social media channels.

We will pick one image from the submission pool to be the Sweet Pic and the photographer will receive one pair of Hesh Headphones.

Please ensure that you are the photographer (not the paddler) in any photo submitted.

Photographers retain all rights on their submitted images.

Images need to be a minimum of 2mb in size

Please provide a description of the photo upon submission; i.e paddler name, river, rapid.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.