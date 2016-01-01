The Aotearoa Adventure Film Festival showcases a curated selection of the best international adventure films to held across New Zealand during November and December 2013. The festival takes a curated selection of the best international adventure films across a wide range of genres including mountainbiking, kayaking, surfing and skydiving.

The main 2-day festival will be held in New Zealand’s adventure capital, Rotorua followed by a 5-week nationwide tour. Celebrate the best of actionsports, adventure and mountain lifestyle cinema.

Brought to you by RotoruaNZ.com, Torpedo7.co.nz, Spoke Magazine, Cumec Magazine, NZO Active, Bike Culture, Southstar Trails, Capers Epicurean and River Rats.

Your Adventure Starts Here. www.aaff.co.nz

