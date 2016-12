This year the Otago University Kayak Club has taken over the reigns of the annual BlissFest Kayak event in Dunedin. The regular supporters of this event includes Teva Footwear, R&R Sport, Electric Water Gear, Wild Earth Adventures and Cumec Magazine.

The crew behind the scenes have setup a Facebook page to keep everyone up to date with information and we'll be posting information on here too. BlissFest 2013 Facebook Page

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.